Keanu Reeves has “always wanted” to play the best X-Men character

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to big blockbusters, from his time in the DC movie Constantine to his upcoming action-packed outing in John Wick 4 – Reeves is a franchise star. However, there is one particular superhero movie series the beloved actor has always wanted to do – Marvel’s X-Men movies.

In an Ask Me Anything post on Reddit, Reeves was asked by fans if there was ever a role that he regretted turning down. The star replied that there hadn’t been. However, there is one MCU character that he has always wanted to play. “No…but I did always want to play Wolverine,” he wrote.

Wolverine, in all his steel-clawed glory, is portrayed by Hugh Jackman, who is set to return as the X-Men character for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3. So, unfortunately, Reeves is out in the cold on his mutant starring dreams for now.

However, there is still hope that the actor will throw his hat into the MCU at some point. In 2022, there were rumours that Reeves had been cast in a secret Marvel project.

And, while said project is still unknown, the reports aren’t unbelievable as Kevin Feige has previously expressed how he’d welcome Reeves into the IP – if the opportunity and perfect role comes about.

“I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU,” Feige said to Comicbook.com. “But we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

While Wolverine and Marvel are still up in the air, Reeves confirmed that he is also pursuing a DC opportunity with his fans on Reddit. On the post, the actor confirmed that he was in talks with new DC head James Gunn on the new movie Constantine 2. So, plenty to hypothetically look forward to as we eagerly wait on updates.