Keanu Reeves reportedly cast in secret Marvel role

Keanu Reeves is finally making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the John Wick and Matrix star will be appearing in a secret action movie. That’s right, after years of fans dying to see Reeves in a caped getup, Kevin Feige may have swooped in to answer our prayers.

Currently, it is unclear what Marvel character Reeves will be playing in the future. However, it has been stated that the actor’s appearance will be on the big screen as opposed to in a TV series such as Loki, or Moon Knight. “So far, our source was able to confirm that the new project is a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as opposed to a series on Disney Plus,” the publication reported.

“We should be seeing Keanu Reeves in an upcoming Marvel movie,” it continued. “And unless their plans go amiss, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing any announcements for his part before it’s actually happening. This is one of the big Marvel secret castings.”

Although we may not know what Marvel role Reeves has been cast as, GFR did also disclose that its sources suggest that he will be introduced in a future post-credit scene – similar to Harry Styles Eros reveal in Eternals. But again, we don’t have any idea on what upcoming MCU Phase 4 movie this will be in.

It’s no secret that Reeves has been eyeing the MCU for quite some time. In a past interview with Esquire, the actor spoke about how exciting it would be to be part of the bustling multiverse. “There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries,” Reeves explained. “And they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”

So although we are still short on information, we can all ponder where Reeves fits into Marvel’s future plans. He’ll undoubtedly shine no matter which part he appears in. Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, the MCU’s next big-screen outing, Doctor Strange 2 is set to hit theatres on May 5 in the UK, and May 6 in the US.