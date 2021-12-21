Keanu Reeves calls Kevin Feige a “cool cat” but says they haven’t found him a MCU role yet

Keanu Reeves may be set to head back into the virtual world soon in the upcoming science fiction movie The Matrix: Resurrections, but could he be making his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe next? Well, it looks like that the answer is a solid “maybe”.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Reeves confirmed that he has met with Marvel head Kevin Feige about working with the studio. But it seems like both are waiting for the right MCU part to come around before Reeves dives into the multiverse. “We have met, and [Kevin Feige] ‘s a cool cat,” Reeves said. “Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.”

In another interview with Comicbook.com, Feige similarly expressed his desire to have Reeves join the Marvel family at some point. However, he re-emphasised that the timing needs to be right for the star’s introduction. “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU,” Feige said. “But we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Reeves has taken a crack at the world of comic book adaptations before playing the titular character in the 2005 horror movie Constantine – which is based on the Hellblazer DC comics. However, the star seems adamant about making his MCU debut too. Since that initial interview with Comicbook, Reeves has continued to be vocal about his potential future with the studio.

Responding to fans’ questions for Esquire back in November 2021, Reeves said that joining the MCU would be an honour. “There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries,” the star explained. “And they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”

It seems like Reeves and Marvel are destined to collide at some point; however, fans may be waiting for a while. Currently, Reeves is in high demand. He is busy working on the action movies John Wick 4 and John Wick Chapter 5. The star also has his hands full doing voice over work for the animated movie Super-Pets.

