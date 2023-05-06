James Gunn owns a life size Chris Pratt doll, and we don’t know why

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and new DCU boss, owns a life-like replica of Chris Pratt and keeps it in his office.

The revelation was made during an interview with IGN where the MCU movie director was answering questions alongside Pratt himself. The pair spoke about plenty of moments from their new movie, before Gunn decided to share a bit of trivia.

“By the way, interesting fact about that body [of Star-Lord seen being carried by Nebula in the trailer]. That was an actual legacy effect. That body is not really Chris Pratt. They built a body and it weighted 35lbs.” Pratt then chimed in to confirm; “And it looks exactly like me. Very eerie… and James now has it in his office.”

Corroborating Pratt’s statement, Gunn said, “I’ve had it in my office for a very long time, and people would come in and scream.”

This then leads to a misunderstanding between the two which, frankly, gets too graphic too write down. You can watch it for yourself (starting at 6:39), as Chris Pratt speculates on why exactly his director would need such a thing, and what he lets people do to this life like replica of himself. Hmmm.

While there is no real explanation for exactly why Gunn still owns this prop, we’re more confident in saying that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will definitely be a massive hit. It’s undoubtedly one of the best movies in the franchise, as we say in our Guardians of the Galaxy 3 review, and works as the perfect goodbye to the team.

