Is Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special? It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year, and Marvel Studios have given us an early Christmas present, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

As you might expect, considering it’s from James Gunn, who’s been behind some of the best Marvel movies, the special is a sweet and funny adventure that’ll help scratch that gnawing itch people have to see The Guardians again. You can read more about our thoughts in our Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special review.

Anyway, the Marvel series (Editor: it’s not really a TV series, is it?) also sets up some of the plot threads and MCU characters we’ll see in Phase 5. But one of the big questions fans have is whether Gamora makes an appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special.

Is Gamora in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

No, Gamora does not appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. ‘Our’ version of Gamora, the Gamora who went on adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy, died in Infinity War. When an alternate-timeline version of Thanos invaded Earth in Endgame, he brought his Gamora with him.

Unfortunately, while this Gamora ultimately betrayed Thanos, she hadn’t been on the same emotional journey as the one Peter Quill, and the rest of The Guardians knew. So following the battle, she left on her own. Presumably, we’ll catch up with her in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

