Ironheart cast adds Alden Ehrenreich to MCU series

The MCU family has just bagged its latest addition as another star has been added to the cast roster of the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart. According to Deadline, Alden Ehrenreich is officially on board to appear in the superhero series.

First announced by the streaming service in December 2020, Ironheart follows the character of child genius Riri Williams. Riri was first introduced in an issue of the Invincible Iron Man Marvel comic in 2016, before getting her own solo strip in 2018. Played by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU series, Riri’s story in the comics sees her being mentored by Tony Stark after she impresses the billionaire by making a powerful suit of armour using spare parts she found in college.

Ehrenreich joins previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Manny Montana (Mayans M.C.), and Lyric Ross (This Is Us). However, currently details on Ehrenreich’s future character in Ironheart, and potential storylines are being kept under wraps.

But, we are pretty confident that whatever role Ehrenreich does portray, he will rise to the occasion, considering this isn’t his first Disney rodeo. Previously the actor starred in the Star Wars movie Solo as the titular younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic space smuggler, Han Solo.

After tackling a galaxy far, far away, jumping into another big franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be a piece of cake. Besides Ironheart, Ehrenreich has also been cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming drama movie Oppenheimer, and Elizabeth Banks’ thriller movie Cocaine Bear.

While we may not have a set release date for when we can see Ehrenreich in Ironheart, Riri Williams is scheduled to make her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which hits theatres on November 11, 2022. With that in mind, Ironheart may hit Disney Plus sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.