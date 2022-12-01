Hugh Jackman reveals the Marvel movie that inspired Wolverine return

In case you didn’t know, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. It’s incredibly exciting, because Jackman not getting to play his X-Men character in a Deadpool action movie seemed like such a wasted opportunity otherwise. In a new interview, he revealed what Marvel movie made him reconsider retirement.

“Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool,” Jackman recalled to Deadline, “and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, ‘Uh-oh’.” He maintains that his retirement was sincere, but during a day off from his Broadway musical The Music Man, he had an epiphany and decided to sign up for the Merc with a Mouth’s next superhero movie.

“Trust me, there’s not a morning I don’t wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, ‘Please’,” Jackman adds. “He’s constantly asking me about it. And I was like, ‘Dude, I’m done. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done’. So then when he rang me [back], he was like, ‘Are you serious?’ So yeah.”

Reynolds and Jackman made the announcement together, posting on social media about Deadpool 3’s release date and that Logan would be making one last venture onto the big screen. Wolverine and Deadpool in the same thriller movie, what a world!

We last saw Jackman’s Wolvie in 2017’s Logan, a neo-Western that was quite explicit that we’re unlikely to ever see him in the role again. That said, with the MCU’s multiverse, anything can happen.

We don’t know much about the story for Deadpool 3, though there has been reassurance it’ll follow its predecessors. Kevin Feige, and co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have all confirmed the adventure movie will have an R-rating, in keeping with Deadpool and its sequel. Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and Netflix movie The Adam Project, is directing Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is due in cinemas November 8, 2024. Have a look at our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5 for what other productions are on the way.