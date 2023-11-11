How old is Captain Marvel in the MCU?

Captain Marvel’s age might be just a number, but it’s still one of the most confusing conundrums in the MCU. It seems, on the face of it, like there’s no definitive answer.

But, here at The Digital Fix we’re nothing if not eager MCU detectives with seasoned expertise in deciphering the mysteries posed by the superhero franchise. So, as The Marvels hits screens across the world let’s explore the truth behind the age of the strongest Marvel character (aside, perhaps, from Loki) in her new movie.

What is Captain Marvel’s age in The Marvels?

Captain Marvel appears to be between the age of 58-60 in 2025, which is when The Marvels is set.

However, there’s a lot of contradicting evidence here, which means it’s borderline impossible to give a firm answer. The long-held belief, based on various nuggets of information, is that Carol Danvers was born in 1967. This makes her around 28 years old during the events of Captain Marvel, set in 1995, and 56 in 2023.

Given that The Marvels takes place in 2025, this places Brie Larson’s character in her late 50s, approaching 60, most likely 58. Problem solved then… right? Wrong.

The official Marvel India account posted to social media that Captain Marvel is now 60+ in the MCU timeline. Now, given what we know about Carol’s age in Captain Marvel this is a real head-scratcher, and means that the only real answer is… there is no answer. The MCU’s timeline has grown increasingly messy and self-contradicting, making it really hard to watch the Marvel movies in order, and this is just another example of that.

Why does Captain Marvel look so young?

Whether Carol Danvers is 58 or 60, she sure doesn’t look it. But, we also know she was born a human, so what’s going on there?!

Well, Carol actually has Kree DNA, and this has dramatically slowed down her physical aging. That means, hopefully, Brie Larson can continue to play the character for as long as she wants, into Marvel’s Phase 6 and beyond.

For more MCU magic, check out the status of all the upcoming Marvel movies including Deadpool 3. Or, see our picks for the best movies of all time, and read our The Marvels review.