Marvel’s What If…? trailer makes Iron Man into the Iron Giant

Marvel has released a new trailer for What If…?, the upcoming animated TV series exploring hypothetical changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it, we get looks at many of the planned twists on Marvel canon.

Ranging from Agent Carter becoming Captain America, to what if T’Challa became Star-Lord, to a whole range of other self-contained stories. Loki, Thor, Killmonger, Tony Stark, Vision, and many more will appear, though take absolutely nothing for granted about who they might be. Jeffrey Wright is voicing Uatu the Watcher for the show, and it’s believed that Uatu will be the linking thread for all the episodes, giving that he can see the entire multiverse.

Many of the MCU’s recurring cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, and Samuel L. Jackson have been confirmed to have leant their voices for their respective adventures. Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster will reappear, for the first time since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, and Chadwick Boseman’s lines as T’Challa were the last Marvel he contributions he made before his tragic passing in 2020.

What If…? continues the Marvel rollout on Disney Plus. So far, three miniseries have premiered on the streaming service – WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki – and after What If…? runs through August and September, we’ll be ready for Hawkeye. All Marvel, all day, all night, all year ’round.

What If…? premieres August 11. Black Widow, the latest MCU movie, is in theatres now, and becomes available through premium access on Disney Plus Friday, July 9.