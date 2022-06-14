Guardians of the Galaxy 3 adds Crazy Rich Asians star

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has expanded once again. Deadline reports that Nico Santos, of Crazy Rich Asians and TV series Superstore fame, has joined the MCU movie.

The outlet doesn’t state who Santos is playing, as plot details are incredibly secretive for the action movie. This checks out, as the Guardians as a team are due to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is out in July. Whatever happens there will surely ripple through to their headline science fiction movie, meaning that story information on Vol 3 could contain massive spoilers for Love and Thunder.

In any case, Santos has filmed scenes in the picture. Comedy fans may know him from TV show Superstore, about a group of employees working in a supermarket chain. The show ran for six seasons, finishing in 2021. Meanwhile, you might also recognise him from uber-popular Netflix movie Crazy Rich Asians, where Santos played Oliver T’sien, gay cousin to Henry Golding’s Nick.

We could speculate wildly on who Santos is playing, but the fact we’re still getting more actors hints we’re in for a wild adventure movie here. The Guardians films have been some of the biggest in the MCU to date, and this seems so no different.

James Gun is writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Pom Klementieff in the cast. You’ll be seeing many of them in Thor: Love and Thunder, as we explore more of the cosmos in MCU Phase 4.

Whoever Santos is playing, he’s coming in at an exciting time.