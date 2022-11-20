Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will reveal huge Rocket mystery

The final Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movie (no, not the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) will reveal a major mystery that’s been pretty much ignored since the very start. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies began back in 2014, and were a huge unexpected hit.

The two superhero movies introduced the world to some of the most fun and unique MCU characters around, and their adventures have also spanned through the two Avengers movies. That means we’ve had plenty of time to get to know their backstories, and we know a lot about Star-Lord, Drax, and Gamora specifically. However, the two Guardians who we know the least about are probably Rocket and Groot.

That’s about to change, though, with the upcoming Phase 5 movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In a conversation with Comicbook.com, James Gunn, the director of the movie and the new head of the DC movies, has said that Vol. 3 will dig deep into the background of Rocket, and has said that it’s a “very emotional movie.”

Gunn said “Volume 3 is a really a very emotional movie. And it tells this story about Rocket and where he came from and where he’s going, and how that ties into everybody else, and the end of this iteration of The Guardians. So, doing this goofy [Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special] once every four days, and then going and shooting four days of Guardians Vol. 3, and then going back, it almost created a lot of whiplash. But it was also almost like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special days were like snow days, you know? Those were the… that was recess. That was fun!”

Gunn’s comments make it sound as if there’s going to be a greater focus on Rocket than we’ve previously seen in any Guardians movie. The character took on a beefed up role in Vol.2, where his friction with Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord was a major plot point. In Avengers Endgame, too, the character was important in the plan to reverse Thanos’s snap. However, in neither of these movies did we get a real sense of where the character had come from, aside from some vague descriptions. So, for fans of Rocket Racoon, there’s a lot to look forward to.

