James Gunn fan really wants him to put a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is currently busy storyboarding the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and some fans haven’t been shy about offering their narrative suggestions. Gunn took to Twitter and revealed that one fan of the franchise has been messaging him persistently for two years, asking him to put a ferret into the future MCU sequel.

The Marvel director posted two screenshots, taken from his Instagram DMs, on Twitter this week, along with the caption, “This person has been messaging me on IG multiple times a week for well over two years.” The two attached pics on his post show a one-way conversation with a fan that dates back to 2019, who is determined to convince Gunn that Rocket needs another furry friend.

“So will you put a ferret in GOTG3 [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3]?” the fan writes to Gunn weekly. “I’m from [St. Louis] too, do it for the homies!” James Gunn is yet to confirm if he has given into the ferret demands or not.

But judging from his follower’s hilarious reactions and support to his tweet exposing the persistent campaign, it seems like a future space ferret may be possible. Director of the TV series Loki Kate Herron responded to Gunn’s post, writing: “I will never give up on my dreams”.

I will never give up on my dreams James — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) September 27, 2021

Similarly, Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire decided to join in: “Sorry James. I just really like ferrets.”

Sorry James. I just really like ferrets. — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) September 27, 2021

Although she isn’t a ferret, many suspect that the sapient otter Lylla will appear in Gunn’s new action movie. Lylla, a former associate of Rocket Raccoon, will likely take on a significant role if the director decides to explore Rocket’s backstory in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies on Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus.