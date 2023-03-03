Florence Pugh loves doing Marvel movies just as much as indie films

For years there has been a line drawn between film fans on the internet. The question of Marvel movies versus independent films has divided audiences time and time again. But one MCU actor isn’t here to choose sides. Instead, Florence Pugh champions both forms of cinema.

In an interview with Total Film (via Gamesradar), Pugh – who played the MCU character Yelena Belova in Black Widow – revealed how her peers from the indie film world doubted she would return after starring in a big action movie. Pugh, who is about to star in the indie drama movie A Good Person, shared how she wasn’t fond of the assumption and revealed she enjoys both types of movies.

“When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up,” she explained.

“Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did.”

They’re amazing, mega movies. And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time,” Pugh continued. “I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I’ve always known that I want to dabble in all areas.”

Pugh’s statement is a reminder of how silly the battle between Marvel movies or high-grossing movies vs the rest of the industry truly is. While typecasting is real, actors and directors are pigeonholed by signing up to work on superhero movies.

Pugh can next be seen in her new movie, A Good Person, which hits theatres on March 24, 2023. She is also set to star in Dune 2, the Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, and the MCU film Thunderbolts.