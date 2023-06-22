Marvel police aren’t as bad as Game of Thrones, says Emilia Clarke

The Secret Invasion release date premiered the first episode on Wednesday, June 21, and the new Disney Plus show based on the Secret Invasion comic event is finally underway! Exciting stuff, because we finally got answers to big Marvel Cinematic Universe questions relating to the series.

Among those were things like who does Emilia Clarke play in Secret Invasion and what are the key differences between the Secret Invasion TV series and comics. Details were largely left under a shroud of mystery pre-premiere.

And it makes sense, the MCU and Kevin Feige have been tightening bolts since Tom Holland leaked a bunch of stuff during a previous Avengers movie press tour and practically everything from Multiverse of Madness was leaked (we still don’t know if Doctor Strange 2 was bad, by the way).

According to Clarke, though, the Marvel police are nothing against the tight-lipped security from her days on Game of Thrones.

In a roundtable interview you can watch above, Clarke recalled with a smile being hired for Secret Invasion, and a meeting where she was told to keep spoilers at bay, “I was like, ‘I think a man’s going to come and kill me if I say anything.'”

“I’ll tell you what, it’s so much easier now because whenever it comes up or people want to ask, you just get to be like, ‘Dude, Marvel. I can’t say anything.’ That’s just what I kept saying over and over again.”

She then compared it to GoT’s processes, “when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened,” she said. “I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] and they were like, ‘Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.’ So that became, you don’t print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, ‘I need it on paper! I can’t learn my lines without it being on paper!'”

Don't worry Emilia, we were kept in limbo for months leading up to the new Marvel series.