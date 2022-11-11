Wakanda Forever: does Namor die in Black Panther 2?

Does Namor die in Black Panther 2? Played by Black Panther cast member Tenoch Huerta, Namor the Sub-Mariner proves to be a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel movie.

The Black Panther character has a unique physiology on account of not only being born a mutant, but also because his mother ingested a mysterious plant while she was pregnant that allowed her to breathe underwater and gain superhuman strength, amongst other things. As the ruler of underwater kingdom Talocan, Namor doesn’t just possess superhuman abilities, but also has supernatural powers related to water and is a fearsome warrior, making him a formidable match for Shuri and the rest of Wakanda in Black Panther 2.

In the first Black Panther movie, the film’s main villain, Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger, ultimately died following his confrontation with T’Challa. But does Namor die in Black Panther 2? Find out if the Marvel villain meets the same fate as Killmonger here.

Does Namor die in Black Panther 2?

Namor doesn’t die in Black Panther 2, although he gets pretty close. After Namor and his army viciously attack Wakanda, severely damaging the infrastructure and leading to casualties, he warns Shuri that he will return in a week to take and kill Ironheart for good.

Shuri and Ironheart then spend that week preparing for Namor’s arrival, with Shuri re-making the Heart-Shaped Herb to become the new Black Panther, formulating underwater weaponry, making new suits for Okoye and Aneka — dubbing them the Midnight Angels — and making a few tweaks to Ironheart’s Tony Stark-inspired suit so she can attack from the air.

Shuri and Ironheart discover that Namor draws a lot of his strength from being near water and absorbing the water into his skin, so they construct a chamber to trap Namor in and essentially dry him out in order to weaken him.

After luring Namor and Talocan warriors to the ocean, Shuri is able to overpower Namor enough to trap him inside the chamber, which dramatically weakens him. Eventually, he breaks out and the pair continue to fight on the beach, but because Namor is away from water, he is a lot weaker and it looks like Shuri is about to kill him.

However, she has a change of heart at the last minute, noting that both of them have been “consumed by vengeance” and instead offers to make their two countries allies, with Wakanda offering to protect Talocan if the US Government comes after their Vibranium. Namor surrenders, agrees to this, and the pair announce to their respective soldiers that the war is over, and no more blood is shed.

But does Black Panther 2 have a post-credit scene? There’s only one way to find out. Black Panther 2 will be in theatres from November 11. If all this talk of bad guys is making you nostalgic, check out our guide to the best movie villains of all time.