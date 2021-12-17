Doctor Strange is getting a minotaur apprentice in Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, has a lot on its shoulders, in terms of trying to tie together the many different strands of Phase 4 of the MCU. Lest we forget, that now includes TV shows as well as movies, with both Scarlett Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and possibly Loki (Tom Hiddleston) having plot threads that need following up. Whether Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and/or any Eternals also need consideration remains to be seen.

Doctor Strange 2 has had an unusually troubled production for a Marvel property, with director Scott Derrickson being replaced by Sam Raimi, of all people. There have also been delays, reshoots and shifts in schedule and as we know, moving any Marvel property before or after another one can have huge ramifications.

We do know that Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez. While star Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Feige and anyone else involved is remaining typically tight-lipped about what the film will actually be about, we do now have a clue as to another new character. A new release of tie-in action figures have revealed that Doctor Strange will be a minotaur apprentice named Rintrah.

Rintrah is a furry green minotaur who sports a natty brown gi and a gold hoop earring. According to Screen Rant; “Rintrah is one of the more unique Marvel characters. In the comics, he is an alien from the planet R’Vaal in another dimension, and he only appears to be a minotaur from the Greek myths.”

“Because he also possesses some magical abilities, Rintrah eventually becomes Doctor Strange’s apprentice. Based on the image of his action figure, Multiverse of Madness will probably stick fairly close to Rintrah’s comic-book origins. Still a massive green minotaur, the Rintrah figure wears a gi previously seen on some of the disciples of Kamar-Taj in Doctor Strange.”

Well, now we’re excited to meet the furry green companion. If you’re trying to keep track of the MCU’s Phase 4, check out our guide here.