Do the Guardians of the Galaxy have a new spaceship? The second of Marvel’s Special Presentations is here, and it’s an absolute corker. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has the rat-tag team of reprobates trying to cheer up their leader (Editor: Rocket would disagree) by kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

Of course, the ’80s movie icon isn’t too keen to go on an adventure in deep space, and hijinks ensue. Part Christmas classic, part superhero movie, all fun, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is an absolute delight. Still, while watching the Marvel movie (TV series? We need to work out what we’re calling these), we couldn’t help but notice something. The Guardian’s home, the Benatar, seemed a bit different. So have The Guardians got themselves a new spaceship?

Do the Guardians of the Galaxy have a new spaceship?

Yes, The Guardians do indeed have a new ship called the Bowie. While we don’t learn much about it in the Holiday Special, The Bowie seems bigger than the Milano or the Benatar, with an impressive multi-storey bridge.

According to Gunn, the Bowie was designed by Beth Mickle and her team, and he s’s been praising the set on social media. “The Bowie set (and ship) is four interconnected stories and was probably the most magnificent and beautiful set I’ve ever been on in my life,” he tweeted. “Even up close, it felt like a working ship.”

