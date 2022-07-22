Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Deadpool now on Disney Plus

The Deadpool movies and Logan are now available on the streaming service Disney Plus, and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating on social media. Jackman posted an image of the two actors embracing each other, while Reynolds questions their status as R-rated Disney movies.

On Instagram, Jackman shared a picture of Reynolds, in full Deadpool regalia, giving him a hug. We don’t know when it happened, but we assume Reynolds just casually wears that suit sometimes. “Thank you Disney Plus for adding brothers-in-arms Deadpool and Logan as the first R-rated movies on the platform,” the caption reads. “While your choice is questionable, we’ll take it.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Reynolds has been trolling Disney about its library to date. “We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney Plus,” he tweeted. “But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.” Included are some mock-ups of animated movies from the House of Mouse like Bambi and The Lion King that tend to leave some scars for younger viewers (and older ones, too).

It should be noted the Deadpool movies and Logan are only new to Disney Plus in the US. The films have been available on Disney Plus UK for sometime.

Though all R-rated projects, Logan and Deadpool are very different productions. The former is a dystopian Western that served as Hugh Jackman’s swansong to the X-Men movies, with Patrick Stewart as co-star. Deadpool, on the other hand, is, well, Deadpool, shattering the fourth wall in his comedic action movies that satirise superhero blockbusters.

You can find both Deadpool movies and Logan on Disney Plus regardless of your region now. Perfect to catch up while we wait for the Deadpool 3 release date.