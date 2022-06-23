Deadpool 3 will “drop a lunatic into a very sane world”

Fans of the MCU have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Deadpool in the MCU timeline ever since Disney acquired the rights to all Fox properties, including the likes of the X-Men characters, and of course, the Merc with a Mouth. With a third Deadpool movie in development, that dream of seeing Wade Wilson in an MCU movie is drawing ever closer, and the writers have shared a tantalising summary of the concept.

The hugely popular action movies starring Ryan Reynolds were always going to need a third instalment, and even with Marvel being more geared towards family movies, Kevin Feige and his crew just had to make room for Deadpool. Thankfully, the next Deadpool movie will also retain the R-rated classification that is essential to doing the character justice, too.

While doing the press tour for their latest movie Spiderhead, which is now available on the streaming service Netflix, Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese told the Post Cred Pod some details about the upcoming anti-hero movie ahead of the Deadpool 3 release date.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the centre of a movie,” the writers explained. “To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.”

We can’t wait to see how Wade Wilson interacts with various MCU characters and the kind of carnage he will bring to the MCU for Phase 4 and beyond. We’re sure it will be one hell of a fun ride.

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, and will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has also worked with Reynolds on the comedy movie Free Guy and the sci-fi movie The Adam Project.

It remains to be seen who else will join the cast, and whether we will see any existing Marvel characters aligning with, or facing off against Deadpool.