Finally, the complete Infinity Saga is now streaming on Disney Plus

We all love seeing Jake Gyllenhaal as a supervillain, but Spider-Man Far From Home being added to Disney Plus signifies something even bigger: namely, that the entirety of the MCU Infinity Saga is now available to watch at home in full.

Starting from Robert Downey Jr’s debut as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man, the Infinity Saga comprises 23 different movies that all take place within the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are some superhero movies in the saga we’d rather forget, such as 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, but there’s truly never been a better time to watch all the Marvel movies in order. You just need a spare 49 hours, 56 minutes, and a subscription to the House of Mouse’s streaming service.

We might be in the thick of Phase 5 right now and hurtling toward Phase 6, but watching the Infinity Saga is worth it to see how some of our favorite Marvel characters have developed and grown.

We saw Tony Stark go from a frivolous playboy to a hero and mentor to Spider-Man, Thor go from an arrogant deity to someone worthy of wielding Mjolnir, and the Scarlet Witch go from a Marvel villain to one of the strongest Avengers of all time. Sure, she ends up becoming a villain again in Phase 4, but let’s not focus on the details.

Not every MCU character makes it out of the Infinity Saga alive, but at least now, we get to see their whole character arc and look back at how this historic moment in cinema came to be.

There’s never been an interconnected cinematic universe more ambitious than the MCU, and the craziest part of it all is that this ambition actually paid off.

Infinity War and Endgame was a cinematic event both in terms of its gripping storyline and its commercial success. Even now, years later, they remain among the highest-grossing movies of all time, and seeing all the Avengers reassemble for one last battle with Thanos remains one of the best movie moments ever.

Once you’ve emotionally recovered from the Infinity Saga, you should also check out some of the new movies in the MCU, like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Ant-Man 3, ahead of the upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels being available in theatres. And while you’re there, don’t forget to check out all the Phase 4 and Phase 5 Marvel series, too.