Captain America overtakes Ant-Man as sexiest man alive

Move aside Paul Rudd, Chris Evans is now the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine in their yearly ranking of really, really, really, ridiculously good looking men. We may not know for sure who the strongest Avenger is, but looks like we know who the sexiest is.

Rudd, who plays the MCU character Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man was crowned sexiest man alive last year, but now it’s turn of Captain America himself, Chris Evans to take the title. The Marvel movie star will certainly have bragging rights at the next Avengers reunion, it seems.

Though for Evans, the accolade is a “weird form of humble bragging,” and the kind of achievement that will lead to bullying and harassment from his friends. At least one person is proud of the title though, and that’s Evans’ mother.

“My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” Evans mused. His mother, Lisa, added “I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves.”

That’s pretty cute, we have to admit. Although Evans appears to be done with superhero movies (for now at least), the actor has plenty on his plate still. He starred in the Netflix movie The Gray Man earlier in 2022 and will more than likely show up in The Gray Man 2 when that comes around.

We’re sure that seen as Evans is no longer a part of the MCU movie world, Paul Rudd can still claim he is the sexiest Avenger. If you need more convincing of why Paul Rudd is sexy, our Editor made that argument a while back and refuses to change his mind.

