Avengers: Who is the strongest Avenger in the MCU?

Who is the strongest Avenger in the MCU? Fans of superhero movies love to spend their time debating about which superhero is the strongest.

Some of the classic match-ups are Hulk vs Wolverine, Star-lord vs Iron Man, and Captain America vs Spider-Man. These are all close calls, and with the Avengers action movies, MCU fans have had a better chance than ever to see how the superheroes’ abilities match up when tested against one another.

While the Avengers in the MCU movies make a formidable team, some members are stronger than others. Hawkeye and Black Widow, for example, are pretty useless when compared to Doctor Strange or Black Panther. But who is the strongest Avenger in the MCU?

Captain Marvel is almost indisputably the strongest Avenger. With superhuman strength, the gift of flight, and the ability to project energy blasts, Captain Marvel is pretty much an unstoppable force. In fact, there’s a reason why she was barely in the Avengers movies and the quest to defeat Thanos: she’s simply too strong and would have been able to stop Thanos before he’d even got started.

However, while Captain Marvel is pretty secure in the top spot, there are some other MCU characters in contention who would put up a pretty good fight against Captain Marvel. They are Thor, Wanda, and Doctor Strange.

Thor, with his control of lightning and mighty weapon, would absolutely be no pushover and would give Captain Marvel a run for her money. They can both fly and are super strong. In fact, their abilities are pretty even all around. But Thor’s main issue is that he is much less reliable and is susceptible to self-doubt and anxiety. Put head to head; we’re pretty sure Captain Marvel would win.

Then there’s Wanda. Again, like Thor, Wanda’s abilities are fairly similar to Captain Marvel’s. And, in Doctor Strange 2, we watched Wanda defeat a multiverse variant of Captain Marvel. So surely she’s the strongest Avenger? Well, first off, we’re not even sure that Wanda can be described as an Avenger anymore.

She’s taken a pretty evil turn recently, and we’re not sure if she’s going to be allowed back into the superhero group. Then, there are her actual abilities. While Wanda has a powerful control of magic, we think it wouldn’t stand too much of a chance put up against Captain Marvel’s brute force.

Finally, Doctor Strange is the other obvious contender for the title of the strongest Avenger. He has almost complete control of the world around him, and is able to use his spells to control the minds of others and shift reality as we know it.

However, we’ve already seen the sorcerer gets beaten by characters like Spider-Man, so while he has great abilities, he’s not always consistent with how well he’s able to use them. On his day, he might be able to beat Captain Marvel, but that’s not guaranteed.

