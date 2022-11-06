One of Breaking Bad’s biggest stars could be joining the MCU

Everyone’s favourite slimy lawyer might be joining the MCU, as Bob Odenkirk is reported to be lined up to take on a role in Wonder Man. Wonder Man is a new, upcoming Marvel series still in the very early stages of development.

The series is set to explore the story of the Marvel comics character of the same name. It will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and who is also lined up to lead Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Currently Wonder Man has no release date, but is reported to begin filming in 2023. Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the action drama series, while casting for new MCU characters appears to have begun too. Deadline reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – who played a younger Morpheus in science fiction movie The Matrix Resurrections – has been cast as the lead character, Wonder Man himself. This indicates that further casting decisions could be unveiled soon.

Now, another actor joining the cast of Wonder Man could be Bob Odenkirk of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame. Based on anonymous sources The Illuminerdi reports that Odenkirk is set to play a role in the TV series.

Take the report with a pinch of salt, but, the news would be exciting if true because Odenkirk has recently become one of the most celebrated actors on television. Odenkirk portrayed Saul Goodman for over a decade from Breaking Bad season 2, up until the end of Better Call Saul earlier this year. He also starred in the action movie Nobody, and had a small role in the Greta Gerwig drama movie Little Women.

The next question would be who is Odenkirk playing? That would be anyone’s guess, and there likely won’t be any information about that unless the casting rumour is officially confirmed. For more on Odenkirk, check out our guide to the Better Call Saul ending explained.