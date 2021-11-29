Blade MCU movie reportedly filming summer 2022

The daywalker is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe relatively soon. It’s been reported that Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie will start filming in summer 2022.

This information comes from the latest issue of Production Weekly, which lists everything that recently got a start date. Previous rumours had suggested Marvel’s vampire hunter could be arriving in October 2022, but this almost certainly that’s not the case. As it stands, the action movie is gradually coming together, with Delroy Lindo joining the cast with Ali, and Bassam Tariq set to direct. Production will take place in Atlanta.

Technically, Ali’s Blade has already arrived in the franchise. During the Eternals post-credits scenes, when Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman unboxes the Ebony Blade, you can hear Ali’s voice asking if he’s ready. This has led to the belief that Harrington will likely appear in Blade at some point, creating some good cross-pollination between the movies of Marvel Phase 4, and the wider universe as a whole. But, only time will tell on that one.

Before Ali took on the role, Wesley Snipes portrayed the character in a trilogy of thriller movies. Snipes has shared some advice for Ali, telling him to “make sure” he’s in shape, because these blockbusters require you’re an “elite athlete”.

We don’t know exactly what Blade will be about, but we can surmise it’ll be bloody and action-packed. Created in 1973 by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade is part-vampire, part-human, and uses special powers from that unique parentage to hunt every bloodsucker he can.

Blade has no release date as yet, but we'll keep you informed.