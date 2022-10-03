Avengers: Secret Wars gets Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer

With the DCEU seemingly in an even bigger mess than ever, comic book geeks and superhero nerds were very relieved when Kevin Feige laid out his vision for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU at SDCC earlier this year. Even though we are being saturated by what some may say is ‘too much’ Marvel content, between the movies and TV series, it is somewhat comforting to know that it is all leading somewhere.

And that somewhere is a two-part Avengers event during Phase 6 that Fiege obviously hopes will rival 2018’s Infinity War and 2019’s Endgame. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set for release in May 2025 and already has a writer and director set. It will be directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Rick & Morty’s Jeff Loveness. Loveness has written Ant-Man 3, set for release in February 2023.

And it has just been revealed that Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldren will be the writer for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set for release in November 2025. Cretton will apparently not be directing Secret Wars, but the director has not yet been announced.

Michael Waldron is clearly a Marvel and Disney favourite, no doubt helped by the fact that Doctor Strange 2 grossed almost a billion dollars. He is also currently developing and writing Kevin Feige’s secret Star Wars film for LucasFilm.

Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Florence Pugh’s Yelena, and Monica and/or Maria Rambeau are likely to form the new Avengers. Big stars like Natalie Portman (Mighty Thor), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) could also return. And as for Tom Holland’s Spidey and his role in all of this – that remains to be seen.

While we wait to find out more about future phases of the MCU, check out our guide to everything we know about the next Marvel film to be released – Black Panther 2.