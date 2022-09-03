How to watch Rick and Morty season 6? Rick and Morty season 6 has an imminent release date, and will be continuing the adventure of Rick Sanchez and the Smiths. The animated adult comedy series has been a smash hit, and is hugely popular with audiences across the globe.

Every season of the animated series tends to conclude with a suitably crazy ending. The end of season 5 was perhaps the biggest shake-up of all, as it saw Rick losing his claim as the smartest man alive in any universe. The titular pair were also separated with Morty stepping through a portal and being transported to who-knows-where? This means that season 6 could really be taking the characters, and the plot, anywhere.

The Rick and Morty season 6 trailer did show some clues, and we know that Rick and the Smiths will reunite once again. However, aside from a few jokes and the usual carnage, audiences are pretty much going in blind when Rick and Morty season 6 airs on September 4. Knowing this is all well and good – but how do you watch Rick and Morty season 6?

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 in the UK?

In the UK you will be able to watch Rick and Morty season 6 on E4. The season will begin airing on the channel on Monday, September 5, at 4AM.

If this sounds a bit inconvenient, you will also be able to catch up on the new season, as well as the rest of the Rick and Morty back catalogue, on Channel 4’s on-demand streaming service All4.

Elsewhere in the world, Rick and Morty season 6 can be caught on Adult Swim, and it’s likely that you’ll then be able to stream Rick and Morty season 6 on HBO Max after the season concludes.

