Will the Avengers appear in Secret Invasion? In the new Disney Plus Show Secret Invasion, Gravik is doing everything he can to start a war between humanity and his people, the Skrulls, so you may be wondering, ‘Is he stupid?’

After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Earth is protected by about eight super secret organizations and at least one team of superheroes. To quote a Marvel villain you definitely don’t care about, “To challenge them is to court death.” Yet in Secret Invasion episode 3, Gravik seemed pretty optimistic that his Super-Skrulls could handle anything humanity could throw at them.

So the real question is, ‘Will the Avengers appear in Secret Invasion?‘ Warning, potential spoilers ahead for the new Marvel series and at least one bonkers fan theory.

Will the Avengers appear in Secret Invasion?

Gravik is definitely trying to provoke the Avengers into attacking the Skrulls, but we’re pretty confident that the majority of Earth’s greatest heroes won’t make an appearance in Secret Invasion.

We think it’s much more likely that Gravik’s terror attacks will lead to Rhodey suiting up in the War Machine armor to deal with the Skrulls, but we think this is when we’ll get Secret Invasion’s big twist.

We suspect that Rhodey, unbeknownst to even himself, is a Skrull sleeper agent who replaced the original Rhodey months (if not years ago). It may sound bonkers, but if the Skrulls can make Super-Skrulls, we’re confident they could manipulate someone’s memories.

We could be wrong, though. Marvel Studios may have called in a few favors and surprised us. We just don’t see how a TV show will be able to afford an Avengers-level actor without going wildly over budget.

