Captain America 4 actor hopes Chris Evans will return to MCU

Chris Evans is done with MCU movies, right? Well, Anthony Mackie, who will lead the upcoming superhero movie Captain America 4, has said that he hopes the actor will return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, some day.

Speaking to Variety at the recent D23 2022 event, Mackie shared his comments about Evans when he was asked if the actor would return as Steve Rogers. He said “I hope so man. Chris [Evans] is my boy. We all love and enjoy Chris. I’m highly upset that they’ve put Sebastian [Stan] in [the Thunderbolts movie] with Wyatt [Russell] and left me out. So I’m like, if Sebastian gets Wyatt, I should get Chris.”

With all the secrecy around Marvel movies and other related projects, fans will be sure to leap onto Mackie’s comments and wonder if they mean that Evans really will be making a comeback.

In reality, it’s likely that Mackie is just revealing his own personal wish to work with Evans again. If Evans really was going to reappear as Steve Rogers in Captain America 4, the news would be kept completely under wraps and Mackie wouldn’t have been so open about the topic.

If the actor were to return as the character, though, there would be a lot to consider first. Everything else about the Avengers time travel movie aside, Avengers Endgame did act as an excellent closing point for the characters of Steve Rogers, played by Evans, and Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. That means that any return would have to be compelling enough to justify itself as a footnote to Evans’s Captain America ending in Endgame.

In other Captain America 4 news, the title for the action movie was revealed, and the actor who will be playing the main villain was also introduced. The movie will be called Captain America: New World Order, and Tim Blake Nelson will be movie’s antagonist, reprising his role from the Incredible Hulk as The Leader.

