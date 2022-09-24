Anthony Mackie reveals the one MCU scene he’s desperate to replicate

MCU movie star Anthony Mackie has shared the epic Marvel fight scene that he wants to beat. Since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Mackie has had an increasingly important presence in the MCU.

Most recently the actor landed his own Marvel series on streaming service Disney Plus, with The Falcon and the Winter Solider. In the series, Mackie’s Sam Wilson learned to take on the Captain America mantle after Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers handed him the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

That story arc from the TV series will feed into the upcoming Captain America 4, titled Captain America: New World Order, which will see Mackie’s MCU character in the leading role. Little is known about the action movie so far, but it will be the first time that Mackie’s Wilson has headlined a Marvel project.

Now, Mackie has revealed that there is one scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier that he would love to replicate. Speaking to E!Online, Mackie said “I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans’ fight scene in the elevator [in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Solider].”

The actor continued, elaborating on his opinions on the scene saying “when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad ass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ So I just want a fight scene that rivals that.”

Mackie isn’t alone in his love for the scene. In fact, it is generally regarded as one of the best fight scenes in a movie that is already full of great fight scenes. Hopefully, with his own superhero movie, Mackie can get his wish with a fight scene just as good.

For more superhero madness, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 5 and find out what’s next for the MCU.