Martin Scorsese doesn’t care about the one thing his movies can’t do

Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 movies we can’t wait to see. One of the best directors of all time making a picture with Leonardo DiCaprio, rising star Lily Gladstone, and old-school collaborator Robert De Niro? Yes, please.

Scorsese’s career hasn’t always been easy for him to navigate though, even with a healthy amount of awards and devotees. Sometimes the projects one wants to pursue are not the films most talked about or earning accolades.

The business is forever evolving, and the filmmaker has learned to make peace with the ways some of his best movies aren’t at the forefront of Hollywood anymore.

Speaking with Deadline about his career, he said, “You’ll say, “But you’ve got so many nominations!” Yeah, that’s true. But when Paul Schrader and I were not nominated for Best Screenplay and for directing Taxi Driver, that set the tone. I realized, just shut up and do the films.”

“Raging Bull? We thought, for a second, we’d win, but I said, “It’s not going to be.” I was fine. At least it was recognized by the industry. In the ’80s, I wasn’t recognized at all. From King of Comedy, up to Goodfellas. Nothing on Last Temptation. I realized, ‘You just don’t make these films, Marty. You don’t do them. Just shut up and make your films.”

