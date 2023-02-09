Is Magic Mike based on a true story? Over the course of three thriller movies (and counting), we’ve follow Mike Lane’s ups and downs as he endeavours to leaving dancing behind and forge a new life.

Along the way, he’s made plenty of friends, and some enemies, in Steven Soderbergh’s rom-coms that challenge and examine toxic masculinity. There are incredible dance routines, some beautiful moments of affection, and more abs than you can count.

Now that the new movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance is out, we’re here to answer, is Magic Mike based on a true story? As it turns out, the truth is a little complicated.

Is Magic Mike based on a true story?

No, Magic Mike is not based on a true story. The romance movie was developed by Steven Soderbergh from an original screenplay by Reid Carolan. Mike Lane is a fictional character, and the events of the trilogy are made up.

That said, there are some real-life parallels, particularly from the star, Channing Tatum. Early in his career, he was a male dancer and model, and some amount of Magic Mike is derived from his experiences as a young man in that world.

“It was the atmosphere and energy of it I wanted to capture and that feeling of being at a time in your life when you’re trying things out, and up for anything,” Tatum told Flicks and Bits in 2012. “You might have a plan for the future, but for now, it’s about that next paycheck, that next party, and just having a good time.”

Erring away from his lived experience was an explicit choice. As he and Soderbergh moulded the production and Mike’s character, they decided to make everything made up, so they were completely free to have whatever plot points and ending they so choose.

Truly, the franchise has been better for it, making each instalment its own animal, free from misconceptions of Tatum's life.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theatres on February 10, 2023. For more information, check our guide on how to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance.