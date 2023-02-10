Magic Mike 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Magic Mike 4 release date? Perhaps not even Steven Soderbergh was prepared for what Magic Mike would became when he made the first film. Since 2012, his examination of male stripping has had two sequels, and a highly successful stage show, with more in the offing.

The original drama movie, about Mike Lane, an established male dancer played by Channing Tatum, training a young protégé was a runaway success thanks to the elaborate dance numbers and inspection of toxic masculinity. The two thriller movies since have covered similar themes, widening the ensemble of talent involved each time.

Now that Mike has his trilogy, we’ve got to ask, when is the Magic Mike 4 release date? We’ve asked around about more romance movies in the franchise, and we have good news and bad news – read on for more.

Magic Mike 4 release date speculation

We don’t know the Magic Mike 4 release date, because we’re not sure if it’s happening. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is, as the name implies, an ending for Tatum’s Mike Lane, who manages to bounce back from bankruptcy using the power of dance.

Steven Soderbergh has commented on plans for other new movies that aren’t centred on Mike, though. “There are stories that can be told that have the same sort of ethos and are tackling the same subjects that still involve dance but don’t have Mike Lane in them,” he told Variety in 2022.

We’ll keep you informed if anything materialises – watch this space.

Magic Mike 4 plot speculation

The Magic Mike 4 plot, if it happened, would probably follow Mike pulling together another of his signature dance routines. If a fourth movie in franchise was about someone else, it’ll probably still involve dancing, it’s kind of the central idea.

There are multiple avenues for that, such as bringing back an established co-star, like Joe Manganiello’s Big Rick Richie, or Adam from the first Mag Mike, played by Alex Pettyfer. It’s all speculation at this point, but we’ll let you know when something becomes concrete.

Magic Mike 4 cast speculation

We can assume Channing Tatum is out of the Magic Mike 4 cast due to the events of Last Dance. Anyone else is pretty much fair game, though. Matthew McConaughey, Danny Glover, Salma Hayek, any number of associated stars could make an appearance.

Our guess would be someone new, supported by one of the older faces, to give it all some structure. Who knows, maybe Tatum will do a cameo too. After all, Mike’s never been one to turn up a chance to show his moves.

That’s our guide to Magic Mike 4. Have a look at our lists of the best musicals and best rom-coms if you want more entertainment, and our guides to the Frozen 3 release date and Bridgerton season 3 release date should put a spring in your step, too.