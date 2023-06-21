Lies Hidden in My Garden release schedule – when is episode 3 out?

What is the Lies Hidden in My Garden release schedule? In the wake of the success of exceptional movies like Parasite and buzz-worthy TV series like Squid Game, Korean entertainment is riding high in the Western world.

Lies Hidden in My Garden is the latest K-drama to make the journey across the world, and the trailer teases what could be one of the best thriller series of the year. The show follows a woman whose perfect life is pushed off its axis when she decides to investigate the cause of a terrible smell in her backyard, which brings her into the orbit of another woman living a very different life to her own. So far, so intriguingly mysterious.

If you want to keep up with one of the best TV series from Korea this year, we’ve got you covered on the Lies Hidden in My Garden release schedule. The show has only just begun, so here’s how to watch it and keep up via the best streaming services.

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 3 release date and time

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 3 will premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10pm Korea Standard Time, which is 6am PT/9am ET.

It is likely to arrive in its Western streaming home, Rakuten Viki, within a few hours of its original airing in its native Korea.

Lies Hidden in My Garden release schedule

Lies Hidden in My Garden is releasing two episodes each week. We know there will be eight episodes of the season in total, so here’s how it’s all set to pan out over the next month or so.

Lies Hidden in My Garden release schedule:

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 1: June 19, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 2: June 20, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 3: June 26, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 4: June 27, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 5: July 3, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 6: July 4, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 7: July 10, 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden, episode 8: July 11, 2023

Where can I watch Lies Hidden in My Garden?

Lies Hidden in My Garden is streaming in the USA and the UK for free, as long as you don’t mind watching adverts, via Asian entertainment specialists Rakuten Viki.

The show airs on the network ENA in Korea as well as streaming via Genie TV, and is on numerous different streaming platforms all over the world, with some Netflix and Prime Video territories offering the series.

For more amazing Korean entertainment, delve into everything we know about the Squid Game season 2 release date. You can also see our picks for the best Korean movies ever made and find out why the Squid Game director thinks Leonardo DiCaprio could be in season 3.

Or to shift focus to a very different TV thriller, we’ve explained our picks for who should be in The White Lotus cast going forward.