Squid Game director says Leonardo DiCaprio could be in season 3

Very few Netflix series have had quite the same impact as Squid Game, a TV series which became a popular culture phenomenon upon its release in 2021. With Squid Game season 2 in the works, the director is already dreaming of what season 3 could hold, and that dream involves Leonardo DiCaprio.

Since Bong Joon-ho’s thriller movie Parasite won big at the Oscars in 2020, the door has been well and truly opened for Korean movies and TV shows to be consumed by Western audiences. The streaming service Netflix certainly capitalised on this, with Squid Game proving to be one of its most successful ventures.

Now, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of Squid Game, has told Deadline that if a third season of the intense drama series gets the greenlight, he wants to try and get some big names to join the cast.

Hwang, who is currently writing season 2 of the hit show, revealed the budget for the new season has increased. He also said that while Hollywood actors are “not in my plan” for season 2, if a third season was to get the go ahead, that approach would “probably change.”

According to Hwang, Leonardo DiCaprio is among the famous fans of his acclaimed series, and the actor has “said he is a big fan many times.” He added, “Maybe if time allows and if chances allow we should ask him to join the game. We have already joked about that.”

DiCaprio has starred in some of the best movies of all time, and doesn’t really work on the small screen. We don’t know about you, but it would feel slightly weird if we saw DiCaprio show up in a Korean TV show, but stranger things have happened.

