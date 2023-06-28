Looking for the best Lego sets based on movies and TV shows? If you love stories, we have got you covered. Whether you want a Lego set that captures a scene from your favorite TV show or fancy displaying memorabilia from your favorite film, Lego has created something for everyone.

In fact, many of our top picks are actually fan-based Lego sets created through the Lego Ideas division. Arguably, Lego Ideas have produced some of THE best Lego TV and Movie sets.

Narrowing down all the fantastic movie and TV sets on the market was a tough challenge though, and to be honest, this list could have been way longer. We could have included many sets from the best Lego movies. But after lots of consideration, we have curated a list of the best movie and TV Lego sets. We’ve got all your favorites from Lego Batman, Lego Star Wars, and much more.

The Best Lego Sets Based on Movies and TV 2023

1. Lego Simpsons House

The best TV Lego set is The Simpsons House.

“Everything’s coming up Millhouse” with this brilliant Lego TV set. The Simpsons initially aired in 1989 and is the longest-running TV series. It has spanned 34 seasons with 750 episodes and is one of the best animated series of all time. No wonder the iconic 742 Evergreen Terrace and it is quirky inhabitants are now available in Lego form.

This set has now been retired but is still available on sites like Amazon. The Simpsons House offers a challenge for the more seasoned builder. Why? Because the main structure of the set is all the same color and there are lots of small fiddly parts. The set comes with 6 minifigures of Simpsons characters, including Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and Stupid Flanders. It also comes with the family Sedan complete with a crushed bonnet.

The set is detailed with a removable roof and hinged middle so you can open it up and see the interior. The house features most of the rooms you see in the animated series and plenty of Simpsons references can be found. You can expand your collection as the house was released alongside a minifigure series featuring an additional 16 minifigures. Since then, they have even released a 2nd series too. This set is well worth the money and is a must-have for ALL The Simpsons fans.

2. Lego Friends: Central Perk

The Friends Central Perk set is the most nostalgic Lego set.

To mark the 25th Anniversary of the hit TV series, Lego Ideas launched the Friends iconic Central Perk coffee shop. This set is very close to it is on-screen depiction. It features the famous brown sofa, numerous oversized coffee cups, and of course the gang themselves. This set has 7 minifigures, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, Rachel, and Gunther.

The sofa area is removable so you can recreate your favorite scenes. Each character has their own accessories too. And just like The Simpsons House is teeming with references. For instance, the set features Ross’s keyboard from the episode The One Where Chandler Crosses the Line and also Joey’s man bag from The One with Joey’s Bag (a couple of the best Friends episodes).

It really is the attention to detail that makes this set so brilliant and it’s still possible to find it at a fairly reasonable price. This set is wonderfully nostalgic. Just looking at it will make you want to binge-watch all 10 seasons.

3. Lego Star Wars: Imperial TIE Fighter

The Imperial TIE Fighter is the best small Star Wars set.

Just because they are the bad guys, does not mean their ships aren’t super cool. The Imperial TIE fighter set is most certainly awesome. It is a tiny set with only 432 pieces. It measures 17cm high, 14cm long, and 15cm wide. It comes with two minifigures, a TIE fighter pilot, and Stormtrooper- both with blasters and a NI-L8 Protocol Droid.

This is not the first set of its kind. In fact, each new TIE fighter model brings more detail and intricacy. This set may be the smallest so far, but by no means does it lack aesthetics. Its cockpit opens and you can place your figures within. The door to the cockpit is also printed. This means no stickers can fall off. And it has 2 spring-loaded shooters. It is built to be played with — and of course, we love Star Wars, so we would.

Price-wise, this set is $44.99 (£39.99), it is readily available on the Lego website and is very much worth the money. There are plenty of other Star Wars Lego ships on the market too, so why not create your own Lego fleet?

4. Lego Big Bang Theory

The best set for TV Minifigures is The Big Bang Theory set.

The Big Bang Theory gang are huge fans of Lego. Leonard makes Lego stop-motion. Sheldon designates “Lego fun time” and is even featured building a Lego set in the episode The Mommy Observation. It is therefore fitting that the team was miniaturized into their own sitting room diorama.

This lesser-known Lego Ideas set is worth the money for it is Minifigures alone. In this set, you get the whole gang, Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, Howard, Amy, Bernadette, and Penny. The Minifigures could not be more perfect! Sheldon is wearing his signature Flash T-shirt. Indeed all the characters are wearing clothes featured in the show. What fantastic attention to detail.

The living room itself is well-designed and offers a very similar on-screen comparison. The shelves in the background are stacked with nerdy gadgets and gizmos. The set is even complete with a Chinese takeaway! This set is relatively easy to build and a perfect addition to anyone’s collection who likes the show.

5. Lego Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

Rivendell is the most beautiful Lego set.

The Lord of the Rings Rivendell effuses majesty. It is a stunning set. You might even want to watch all of the Lord of the Rings movies in order while you build. As it is such a big set – with a whopping 6,167 pieces – you may even get to watch the extended editions. It is currently one of the top 10 biggest sets and it will transport you deep within the Rivendell forest.

It comes with 15 Minifigures including Frodo with the ring, Gimli and Legolas. The foliage adds beautiful detail and color to the set. It features the iconic area where the council of Elrond discusses the threat of Mordor. You can even place the Minifigures to recreate this particular scene. Paintings and statues adorn the set to add a touch of history to Middle-Earth.

This set is made up of three sections; the council ring, the tower and the bridge, and the river and the gazebo. Each segment can be displayed separately but when combined is 39cm high, 72cm wide, and 30cm deep. This set is certainly my precious!

6. Lego Doctor Who: The TARDIS

Doctor Who TARDIS is the best sci-fi Lego set.

“I like the bit when someone says it is bigger on the inside, I always look forward to that,” said Matt Smith’s The Doctor. This Lego set makes our top picks because the Lego TARDIS is also bigger on the inside. The central console is detachable from the Police box meaning you can display it separately or together. If you choose to display the box separately, it neatly folds up.

This was the 11th set to be created through the Lego Ideas program. It comes with 4 minifigures including two of the Doctor’s incarnations (the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors), Clara, and a Weeping Angel. You also get 2 Daleks. Matt Smith’s Doctor comes with a little Sonic Screwdriver and also his fez! The Weeping Angel has alternate expressions so you can make it go from majestic to scary in seconds.

There are no stickers in this set, all the parts have printed designs. It has 625 pieces and so is a smaller set, but the inside of the TARDIS is intricately designed with various panels and buttons to recreate the chaotic design of the spaceship as featured in the TV series. It has a solid foundation and is very fun to build.

7. Lego Ghostbusters Ecto 1 & 2

The best movie set is the Ghostbusters Ecto 1 & 2 set.

Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters (2016) was met with mixed reviews, however, most of us, loved the female-led film featuring some of the funniest comedians from SNL. Fall Out Boy ft Missy Elliot sings the theme song and even Chris Hemsworth is in it. This film is gold no matter what the haters say. Of course, like all golden movies, Lego has released a set to go along with it.

With the new movie came a new design for the Ecto-1 and this miniature Lego version is pretty close to the onscreen portrayal. This set even comes with an Ecto-2 motorbike. It is small with only 625 pieces and the Ecto-1 measures 11cm high, 21cm long, and 7cm wide. It is very fun to build and is the perfect Ghostbusters memorabilia. It is a retired set and so can be trickier to find, but can be found on sites like Amazon.

It has a removable roof and all the doors open so you can display your Minifigures within the car nicely. Speaking of Minifigures, this set comes with 5, Abby, Erin, Jullian, Patty, and the beloved favorite, Kevin! It also comes with a Mayhem figurine. The main squad has its own proton packs, a proton sidearm, and an ion shield gun. The Lego Ghostbusters are more than prepared to protect themselves and the city from Lego ghosts!

8. Lego Dark Knight Tumbler

The Tumbler is the best Lego Batman set.

“A-ta-ta-ta-ta, let’s not blow this out of proportion,” said Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight (2008). The truth is, we are finding it hard not to. Why? Because the Lego Tumbler is so cool. If you are a fan of the franchise then this is certainly a movie tie-in set that you can get behind… the wheel of.

This set is big with 2,049 pieces. It comes in black which makes it more of a challenge to build. it is very close to the real deal. The roof panels come off to reveal a very detailed interior, meanwhile, Lego has translated the exterior to look very accurate without compromising the building experience.

There are two different versions of this set on the market. One has been retired (though you can still find it on Amazon) and the other is readily available from the Lego website.

Read our Lego Dark Knight Tumbler review to find out more about this set.

How we picked the best Lego sets based on movies and TV

When putting this list together there were several key points that help qualify different sets for inclusion:

Value for Money: We want to ensure we put forward the sets which are the best value for money.

We want to ensure we put forward the sets which are the best value for money. TV/Film accuracy: A TV or Movie Lego set must reflect on-screen accuracy, as otherwise is it even a TV or Movie tie-in?

A TV or Movie Lego set must reflect on-screen accuracy, as otherwise is it even a TV or Movie tie-in? Minifigures: We chose sets with the most or best Minifigures.

We chose sets with the most or best Minifigures. Building complexity: We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience.

We've included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience.