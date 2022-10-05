Jamie Lee Curtis was surprised by the success of Knives Out

Jamie Lee Curtis may be better known as a horror movie legend, for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but one success she is particularly surprised about is that of the detective movie Knives Out. The 2019 film garnered widespread praise from critics and audiences, and there’s even a Knives Out 2 on the way.

The Halloween movies made Curtis a cult star, and she’s also appeared in her fair share of comedy movies and drama movies along the way in her career. The actor has had something of a revival of late, with roles in the A24 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once earlier this year, and she will reprise her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends just in time for spooky season too.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the upcoming slasher movie, Curtis revealed how surprised she was that Knives Out proved to be such a hit at the time due to the nature of the shoot.

“I was actually quite isolated. I was living in this weird hotel by myself, and a lot of the movie, I’m not in. I was alone for a lot and it was a very tough time,” Curtis explained.

“It turned out to be this fantastic movie. I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made. It wasn’t evident to me, because Ryan was so specific in his methodology, and it’s not like we’re all watching monitors and seeing all the work. We had no idea. We’d just do our little thing and then go home. It was just such a delightful surprise,” she added.

Curtis won’t be returning for Knives Out 2 sadly, with a whole new cast taking to the sees for another Benoit Blanc mystery. The sequel to the thriller movie will be available on the streaming service Netflix before the end of 2022.

