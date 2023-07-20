Keanu Reeves’ band is going on a most excellent tour

Keanu Reeves is known for surfing, time-traveling, dog-protecting and for facing off against speeding buses, leather-coated cloned villains, and both Count Dracula and Satan. But one thing he not quite as well-known for is playing bass in a rock band called Dogstar. And for the first time since the year 2000, they are releasing an album and going on tour.

Dogstar released their debut album in 1996 to little fanfare, but they did win over David Bowie as a fan who asked the band to open for him in 1995 at The Hollywood Palladium. They even played Glastonbury in 1999, not long after The Matrix came out (an event which this particular writer happened to be at) – where Keanu Reeves got pelted with fruit by an unimpressed crowd. They’ve had two decades to practice in Keanu’s garage, so we’ll see if they’ve improved since then.

“We are so excited to reintroduce Dogstar with our new single, Everything Turns Around,” the band said in a press release. “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

“When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live,” the band said. “So we are thrilled to finally announce the Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan.”

The tour begins in California on August 10, heads to Japan for three dates at the start of September, then returns to the US for more dates in December, concluding in Nashville on December 20.

