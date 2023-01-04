Will there be a Kaleidoscope season 2? Netflix has never been afraid to experiment with its TV series. In the past, they've given us Black Mirror episodes that made us the main character and interactive Netflix series and movies that let us choose our own adventure. With the new thriller series Kaleidoscope, they've pushed the boundaries of what TV is capable of again.

Kaleidoscope is a crime anthology centred on a group of thieves attempting to pull off a master heist. The twist is that Netflix users are given different episode orders, which changes your perspective on the robber's plans. Cool right? So will the streaming service give us more Kaleidoscope? Will we get a Kaleidoscope season 2?

Will there be a Kaleidoscope season 2?

As of January 2023, Netflix has not greenlit Kaleidoscope season 2.

