Lady Gaga may have just confirmed she’s filming Joker 2

Lady Gaga has posted about making a new movie, and all signs point to her joining production on the upcoming sequel Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Published:

DC Extended UniverseJoker

Filming is underway on Joker 2, the upcoming DC movie that’s a musical sequel to the 2018 hit. A major addition to the cast is pop megastar Lady Gaga, who’s believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the thriller movie. Gaga’s been absent from teases so far, but she may have just confirmed that she’s stepping in front of the camera.

In an Instagram post celebrating her Oscar nomination for ‘Hold my Hand’ in action movie Top Gun 2, she gives a little mention to what she’s currently up to. “I’m on set filming now,” she says. There are no indications what she’s doing is anything DC related, but it’s a funny coincidence that Joker 2 is mid-production, and now she’s in production somewhere.

After the runaway success of Joker, the highest-grossing movies with an R-rating ever, Todd Phillips is reunited with Joaquin Phoenix for the follow-up. We don’t yet know what kind of story the drama movie will tell, but we can expect it to be bigger and weirder than the first.

YouTube Thumbnail

This isn’t the only clown prince of crime in the works either. The Batman introduced Barry Keoghan as the latest Joker actor, but it’s in the air if he’ll be part of The Batman 2 or not. The Dark Knight’s nemesis is getting a lot of attention at the moment is all we’re saying, and we’re not against it.

Have a look at our guide to all the Batman movies for more from Gotham city, and you can check out our list of the best superhero movies for more caped crusading. Might want to look at our new movies guide as well, to stay on top of upcoming releases.

More from The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.