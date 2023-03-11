Keanu Reeves reveals the toughest John Wick action scene

Keanu Reeves has shared which of the John Wick movie action sequences was the hardest to film, and his answers include some of the best moments in the series.

John Wick cast: Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Published:

John WickKeanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to taxing stunts and action sequences, having starred in some of the best action movies of all time with The Matrix movies and the newer John Wick movies. However, even he struggles sometimes when an action sequence in one of his new movies is particularly gruelling.

In a conversation with Collider, Reeves was asked to name the toughest John Wick action scenes that he’s ever been involved in. The science fiction movie star reeled off a list, saying, “the first one that comes to mind was the horse sequence in Chapter 3.”

He continued, “I would say, just as the first time, the assault sequence in Chapter 1. I would say the dance party fight in Chapter 2. And I would say probably it’s a tie between the Arc de Triomphe car sequence and the stair sequence in Sacré-Cœur.”

Anyone who knows the John Wick movies will also know that those sequences are some of the most impressive action scenes in the entire thriller movie series. Each stands out in their own way, with Reeves as Wick having to pull of frankly insane movements.

While Wick says the two hardest scenes to shoot were the Arc de Triomphe car sequence and the stair sequence in Sacré-Cœur, for many it’ll be the stable fight and horse chase in Chapter 3 that stands out as the most memorable. In this scene especially, Reeves had to juggle a variety of talents all at once, while working with animals, to make the stand-out moment in the movie.

YouTube Thumbnail

Of course, every John Wick fan will have their own favourite moment, and trying to pick will get even harder with the John Wick 4 release date coming so soon. John Wick 4 will be the latest chapter in the story, and sees Wick on an international mission to claim his freedom and defeat the High Table. Whatever else might happen in the new movie, it will be sure to have some epic action.

For more action movie madness, take a look at our guide to the Fast and Furious movies and the Fast and Furious 10 release date.

More from The Digital Fix

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.