Ana de Armas in talks to appear in John Wick spin-off, The Ballerina

Fresh off her mission with James Bond in No Time To Die, Ana de Armas may have found her next action movie project. According to Deadline de Armas is circling the lead role in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

Set in the John Wick Universe, Ballerina will be about, what else? Assassins! This time though, it won’t be Keanu Reeves chasing down the bad guys who killed his beloved pet pooch; it’ll be a young woman who trains to be a killer so she can take revenge on the people who slaughtered her family. The Ballerina character actually had a brief cameo in John Wick: Parabellum, where we saw her dancing on stage for The Director (Anjelica Huston).

Len Wiseman, who worked on the horror movie series Underworld, is set to direct Ballerina using a script from Shay Hatten, who worked on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and, more recently, the zombie movie Army of the Dead as well as Army of Thieves. Deadline reports that Reeves, who plays the main series’ titular hitman, may make a cameo in the film, alongside Huston, who’ll presumably reprise the role of The Director.

Speaking of Reeves, he’s recently finished filming John Wick 4. Plot details are being kept more secret than the identity of the High Table at the moment. Still, it’s expected that the thriller movie will pick up where Parabellum left off – with John teaming up with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to take down the High Table.

One thing we do know is that John’s unlikely to get a happy ending. In an interview with IndieWire director Chad Stahleski said he didn’t foresee John walking away from all the carnage he caused.

“John may survive all this shit but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending,” he explained. “He’s got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy if this guy really existed, how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

John Wick is set to be released on May 27, 2022, if you’re desperate to see Reeves sooner though he’ll be in The Matrix 4 later this year.