Halle Berry confirms she’s not returning for John Wick 4

Halle Berry’s character Sofia Al-Azwar played a vital role in John Wick: Chapter 3. As one of Wick’s closest friends, she got him out of several sticky (and bloody) situations. However, despite Sofia’s starring role and popularity with audiences, she will not appear in John Wick 4, Berry revealed in a new interview with IGN.

However, fans of Sofia need not despair, as Berry also hinted that there might well be a spin-off in the works for the assassin-turned-hotel-manager. “So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy,” Berry said. In terms of what that “thingy-thingy” might be, Berry told IGN that Sofia might possibly end up getting her own spin-off movie.

The John Wick franchise centres on the trials and tribulations of the titular character, who is played by Keanu Reeves. The former assassin has found himself coming out of retirement again and again for violent, gun-filled showdowns with some pretty dangerous people to fulfil blood oaths, avenge dead puppies or settle some scores.

Long-time John Wick director Chad Stahelski is returning as director for the fourth instalment, with Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane also returning to reprise their respective roles from previous films. Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, and Scott Adkins have also been announced as new cast members in the upcoming thriller movie.

John Wick 4’s latest confirmed release date is March 24, 2023. It’s the third time the movie’s release has been pushed back, as it was originally tipped to come to theatres in May 2021.

The first three instalments of the action movie franchise are available to watch on various streaming services, with all of them being available now on Amazon Prime Video.

You can catch Berry in Moonfall, in theatres now.