John Wick 4 release delayed to 2023

Lionsgate have released a short announcement video containing the news that the release of John Wick 4 has been pushed back to March 24, 2023. After firstly having a release date of May 2021, John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 were then set to be released on the same day – which is, um, today. Then the release of John Wick 4 was pushed to May 2022, so this is the fourth significant delay to hit the film.

Production is said to have wrapped two months ago, so it’s not clear if it’s related to problems in post-production or what the issue is. The franchise has expanded as it has gone along to accommodate an impressive roster of supporting actors, including Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry. The fourth installment will see martial arts legend Donnie Yen join the fold.

“I have to take this opportunity to (express) my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves),” Yen previously told Collider; “They’re just lovely men, gentlemen, they’ve got a big heart. Keanu’s got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands films. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on.”

Yen added, “I’m having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation. He’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he put in the work and he can do it. He’s no joke. I have that respect for him, and he’s just a cool guy to be around and to work with.”

Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown and Scott Adkins are also joining the cast for John Wick 4.

The announcement video can be viewed below;

