John Cena compares Fast and Furious movies to WWE, and he’s right

WWE superstar John Cena had words for people who try to minimize the Fast and Furious movies ahead of the Fast and Furious 10 release date, so buckle up.

John Cena in Fast and Furious 9

Published:

Fast and FuriousJohn Cena

John Cena will return as Jakob Toretto in Fast X, the tenth Fast and Furious movie, which is approaching mighty fast. Fast and Furious 10 release date aside, John Cena is enjoying an uptick in his career after making a switch from WWE superstar to mainstream actor.

He doesn’t have to worry much about what will happen when his time in the Fast and Furious cast is over, because he has James Gunn‘s Peacemaker series on the back burner too, with season 2 due soon.

Wrestling isn’t totally in his rear-view however, as he occasionally shows up as his WWE persona for tapings to this day, and still has lots of respect for his roots.

Ahead of Fast X, Cena compared the franchise to WWE’s biggest event, “Having just performed at the 39th installment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is, ‘As long as it’s good, that’s all that matters,'” he told Extra.

YouTube Thumbnail

“Fast continuously, and box office data backs it up, entertains the world installation after installation. Anyone who says, ‘Do we really need another one?’ I compare it to a fan who says, ‘Isn’t wrestling fake?'”

“They just don’t understand what we do and they just don’t understand what this is about. As long as the movies are exceptional, which this one might be my favorite of all time, and I go deep into the Fast library,” he concluded.

For more on the new movie, check out the best Fast and Furious characters and our guide to the Fast and Furious 11 release date, because, apparently, that’s happening now, thanks, Vin Diesel.

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.