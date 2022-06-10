No Time To Die is now streaming on Prime Video

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is now readily available for your streaming pleasure. No Time To Die can be watched on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video as part of your standard subscription, along with many other thriller movies in the storied franchise.

Released in 2021 after a number of delays, No Time To Die marks Craig’s fifth foray on Her Majesty’s Secret Service. For this action movie, however, he’s ditched MI6 to work for the CIA to take down a genocidal threat. Lyutsifer Safin is the antagonist, a terrorist with heightened intelligence who creates a virus out of nanobots that can be used to target people around the world.

007 won’t have any of that, but he needs help. Enter Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, Ana de Armas’s Paloma, and Christoph Waltz’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld. You read that last one right – the villain from the previous spy movie Spectre is now part of the good side in No Time To Die. Reluctantly, of course, and we wouldn’t be counting on much collaboration in the future, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

No Time To Die graced cinemas in September for the UK, and October for the US, after a long stretch of delays going back to 2019. Many of these were because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her No Time To Die review for us, Emily Murray wrote that it “bids a fond farewell to Craig’s Bond with an adventure that wears its heart on its sleeve.” Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film, from a script by he, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After you’ve watched, check out our guide to all the No Time To Die Easter eggs for all the references you may have missed.