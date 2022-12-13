Daniel Craig came up with No Time To Die’s ending after this movie

Daniel Craig brought 007 to a new generation during his titular role in James Bond movies: starring in four films over fifteen years between 2006 and 2021. Although his character’s death in No Time To Die came as a shock to countless viewers of the action movie, Craig revealed in a new interview with The Times that his epic departure from the series was in the works for a long time.

In fact, as he recalled in the interview, the idea was floated around way back in 2006, where he discussed the future of his character to long-time producer Barbara Broccoli after the premiere of Casino Royale. “I had genuinely thought I would do one Bond movie, then it would be over,” he said.

“But by then we knew we had a hit on our hands. I realised the enormity of it, so I said to Barbara, ‘How many more? Three? Four?’ She said, ‘Four!’ I said, ‘OK. Then can I kill him off?’ She said, ‘Yes.'” Fortunately for Craig, Barbara was true to her word.