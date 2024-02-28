Henry Cavill would “gladly” consider playing James Bond villain

We don’t know the next James Bond will be, but one name that’s been bandied around enough is Henry Cavill’s. One time contender for the role, the star of The Witcher is likely sick of being asked about it. That said, on the subject of being a villain to 007, he’s open to ideas.

The Movie Dweeb asked the DCEU actor if being an antagonist within the franchise is something that would be of interest. Cavill makes clear that though he hasn’t heard anything, that door is always open. “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion,” he says. “That would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.”

Diplomatic, but assertive. Cavill famously tried out for Bond some years back, on Casino Royale. Obviously, Daniel Craig ultimately got the chance, but since he’s now the new big screen Superman, and our small screen Geralt of Rivia on streaming service Netflix, things haven’t turned out too bad for our man Cavill.

In fact, Cavill actually got to stretch his villainous muscles in action movie sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout, where he got the dubious honour of battering Tom Cruise around a public bathroom. He’s expected to return to the series for Mission: Impossible 8 in 2023.

“If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.” Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZ — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) September 28, 2021

Now go see the latest James Bond outing, and our No Time To Die review, where Emily Murray called it “an adventure that wears its heart on its sleeve.”