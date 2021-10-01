Daniel Craig had no idea he was a meme

Every Friday, James Bond actor Daniel Craig welcomes the weekend for us on Twitter. It’s a pleasant meme, creating a Pavlovian response to chill out and take a breather. Craig had no idea this was a thing until recently.

In an interview with The New York Times, he was asked about his status as harbinger of the end of the working week. Not being on social media, the thriller movie star could only politely say that it’s nice to hear. “It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you,” he says, when asked about the popularity of the clip. “That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

If you haven’t seen it, then we’re about to tell you about your new favourite Twitter profile. Every Friday, the account reposts a video of Craig introducing pop artist The Weeknd on TV series Saturday Night Live. Craig’s does so with total relief, the kind everyone understands when it’s the end of the workday and, finally, we’ve a bit of time off.

Needless to say, it’s not surprising in the least Craig was totally unaware. Headlining the biggest spy movie franchise in the world has its responsibilities, and then there’s his personal life, and all the work he’s doing between Bond sequels. Besides all that, being off social media is just a wise choice in general.

Craig’s last Bond film, No Time To Die, has just come out after years of delays. In her review for us, Emily Murray writes that it “toasts our hero with an adventure that unabashedly wears its love for both Craig’s 007 and Bond movies on its cuffed sleeve.”

No Time To Die is in theatres across the UK and US now.