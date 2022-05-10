John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan to end after season 4

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which stars John Krasinski, is set to end after its fourth season according to new reports. Season 4 of the thrilling TV series is currently in production, with Jack Ryan season 3 set to air on streaming service Prime Video in the latter part of 2022.

According to Deadline, the action-packed show will end with season 4, which is likely to drop in 2023. However, that won’t be the end of the franchise itself, with a spin-off series being lined up starring Michael Peña as another character from the Tom Clancy literary universe, Ding Chavez.

John Krasinski, who stars as the titular character, executive produces the series, and has more recently been involved in writing and showrunner duties, will exit the Jack Ryan franchise however. It is believed that Krasinski had originally signed up for four seasons and once that has run its course, the actor will move on. Between the A Quiet Place franchise, and his potential future in the MCU, it’s not surprising that Krasinski is looking to clear his schedule.

This latest iteration of the iconic Jack Ryan first aired in 2018, following in the footsteps of actors like Chris Pine, Ben Affleck, and Harrison Ford who had played the character previously. The show was renewed for its fourth season in October 2021, with the final season of the RyanVerse series currently in production.

As for the future of the franchise, Michael Peña is set to be introduced in the final episode of the upcoming season 3, presumably with a big role to play in Jack Ryan season 4. He will then carry the franchise forward as Chavez, a character who has appeared in 22 novels from the Tom Clancy series.

All signals are currently pointing towards John Krasinski appearing in the Fantastic Four MCU movie, after his Doctor Strange 2 cameo appearance. The Fantastic Four release date is currently unknown, but Krasinski is rumoured to be taking on directorial duties for the MCU movie.