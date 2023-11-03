Invincible season 2 episode 2 release date and time

When is the Invincible season 2 episode 2 release date? Mark Grayson is back, folks, and is already going through another crisis. So, needless to say, Invincible’s Amazon return started with a bang, and already, fans are itching to know when the next chapter is hitting our small screens.

It is no secret that Invincible is one of the best TV series of all time, and luckily, season 2 is another home run (read our Invincible season 2 review for more on that!), packed with action and emotional weight. Not only is Mark battling a guilty conscience, but now a new villain has entered the arena. With explosions and interdimensional portals, there is a lot to look forward to. So here is everything you need to know about when and where you can watch Invincible season 2 episode 2.

When is the Invincible season 2 episode 2 release date?

Get ready, superhero fans, because Invincible season 2 episode 2 will hit our small screens on Friday, November 10, via Prime Video.

Depending on where you live, though, release timings will differ across the globe. If you are in the US, episodes will drop at 12 am ET, and at 9 pm on November 9 PT. If you are in the UK, you can check out episode 2 at 4 a.m.

Episode 2, titled “In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity,” will have a run time of 46 minutes, so make sure you plan out your mornings beforehand if you want to watch the latest episode before any spoilers hit the internet.

If you are wondering how to watch Invincible season 2 episode 2 you will have to have an Amazon Prime membership. A Prime membership costs $14.99/£8.99 per month and will give you access to all the latest and upcoming episodes of Invincible season 2 as well as season 1.

There are also tons of exciting shows and movies new on Amazon Prime to explore (our favorites being the Fast and Furious movies now streaming on the platform). So, what are you waiting for? Click our link here to try out a 30-day free trial for a Prime membership now!

For more on Invincible, here is our guide breaking down all the Invincible cast and characters. We also have articles on the best superhero movies of all time, and if you are after another Amazon pick, check out our guide on everything you need to know about The Boys season 4 release date.